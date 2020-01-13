‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

(AP/Gray News) - Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday.
Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale "1917. "
The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations.
Former President Barack Obama has a favorite among the documentary features nominees. “American Factory,” a Netflix documentary presented by the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, was nominated.
Obama tweeted, “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough, and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.”
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.
Nominations include:
- “The Irishman”
- “Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood”
- “Parasite”
- “Ford V Ferrari”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Little Women”
- “Marriage Story”
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”
- Bonb Joon Ho, “Parasite”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
