A Bradenton woman is taking trash and creating masterpieces

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well one person’s trash can be another person’s artwork.
A local Bradenton woman is taking trash and creating masterpieces. That artist’s name is Wendell Graham and she created a new turtle species, a plastic back
Meet “Trash”, a Loggerhead turtle that was forged together from trash.
All that garbage you see came off the beaches on Long Boat Key.
“This is ridiculous at this trash on the beach, we need to raise awareness."
Wendell Graham took that garbage to create “Trash” the Turtle, and to wanted show how much trash can be found on beaches
“But what I wanted to represent mostly was to bring awareness to people who leave trash on the beach and those who don’t leave trash but can say hey please pick that up. It harms our environment and it goes out into the ocean and the turtles eat it” says Graham.
Trash the turtle weights about 20lbs and was created with over 1,000 pieces of plastic items
“we have a bunch of balls, we have tobacco cans we have bottle caps we have a broom fruit snacks and have tons of tons of toys” said.
Wendell says she wants to use Trash as learning tool for children to teach them about pollution and the environment causes.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.