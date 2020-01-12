SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Zipping through treetops and climbing ropes to determine who’s the champ.
A group of Veterans and first responders competed in the first annual “Warrior race”.
They put their skills to the test at TreeUmph adventure Course in Bradenton.
This event was put together by 10-Can, an organization that brings Veterans and first responders together .
“We’ve noticed though our organization, that competition builds comradery so we’re out here fellowshipping sharing the love though Christ and action." says Matthew Burke who is the Executive Director of 10Can
The 10-can organization is not only for Veterans and first responders but for their families.
Wife of a veteran, Vanessa Pacheco says, ”10-can has really got him into the mindset of enjoying the outdoors and enjoying family and they never leave the family out. So it doesn’t separate the veteran from the family, which is amazing.”
Members of the military, law enforcement or fighters can suffer from Post traumatic stress disorder or suicide.
Tree-Umph Adventure Course partnered with 10-Can to help them find an outlet for stress
“Were serving in the military or some kind of law enforcement or public service, that maybe had some struggles that came back to use that outdoor that active stuff to kinda help turn things around get them back the way they were before." said Jason Pitsas of TreeUmp.
10Can says their purpose is to get veterans and first responders outside and moving.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.