Florida soccer team hosts open tryouts for first time in five years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Rowdies hit the field on Saturday to find it’s next soccer star.
The team held an open tryout at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch on Saturday morning.
Dozens of professional players kicked it like Beckham in order to make the team.
Their original plan was to select at least one player to join the Rowdies, but Coach Neill Collins might be inviting more.
“Today is unlimited,” Collins said. “If we see 5 guys that are great, if we see 10 guys that are great then we’ll bring them forward...full opportunity.”
This is the first open tryout since 2015.
The Rowdies 2020 season kicks off this Spring.
