From coconut patties to guns, lawmakers ready for session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida lawmakers are set to begin their 60-day annual session with 3,000 bills in front of them, ranging from making coconut patties the official state candy to adding new requirements for private gun sales.
The session begins Tuesday, and the only thing lawmakers are constitutionally required to do is approve a state budget, which is expected to exceed $90 billion.
They’ll also consider an abortion bill that would require girls under 18 get their parents’ permission before getting an abortion and environmental bills that address sea level rise and algae blooms.
