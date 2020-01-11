Winter weather withers away and now get ready for mid 80’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Do you remember Monday? People were dressed up in jackets and hats with temperatures chilling in the upper 30′s to low 40′s over parts of the Suncoast. How quickly we forget right?
Just 4 days later it feels almost like Summer with highs today in the mid 80′s here on Friday and it may get even warmer through the weekend and beyond. The high on Friday was 84 degrees just one degree shy of tying a record set back in 2013.
With a large high pressure over the SW Atlantic, similar to what we see during the Summer, winds are brisk out of the SE over Florida. These warm winds will keep temperatures up some 10-15 degrees through Wednesday. They will also bring some increase in low level moisture which will bring the humidity values up as well.
So for Saturday except partly cloudy skies with a low in the upper 60′s to start the day with temperatures warming into the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s near the beaches.
Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 at times especially during the afternoon.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm with a low on Sunday in the upper 60′s once again. We will have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high around 85 degrees and a 20% chance for a passing shower late in the day.
This pattern will persist through Wednesday and then a weak cold front will try again to bring a chill our way. This front will once again fall short of bringing much change to our area. Thursday expect highs in the upper 70s and low in the low 60′s so just a bit cooler but well above average temperatures expected.
For boaters this weekend expect winds out of the SE at 15 kts. with gust up to 20 at times and seas 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on bays and inland waters.
Sunday the winds will lay down a bit to 10 kts. and seas at 2-3 feet with a light chop.
Enjoy your weekend.
