Police: 15-year-old girl made up story about being sexually battered while jogging in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port say a 15-year-old girl who earlier this week told detectives that she was sexually battered by a man while jogging near her home has admitted that she made it all up.
After getting an initial report on Monday, police alerted the public and media in an effort to keep the community safe and obtain leads. But after an extensive investigation and multiple interviews, detectives say they determined the teen had made it all up.
Police spoke to the girl again on Friday evening and say she admitted making up the story to seek attention.
In a statement on Facebook, police said, “False reports of this nature are not taken lightly and can impact the perception of real reports of sexual battery. Charges in this case will be determined at a later time. Our focus right now is making sure the young woman gets any necessary help. We will continue to investigate all reports such as this with the rigor and respect they deserve.”
The teen had reported to police that around 4:45pm Monday while jogging in the area of Landover Terrace, she was sexually battered by a man described as white, between 36- and 38-years-old, 5′8″ tall and an average to muscular build.
Based on the information the teen provided, a digital sketch artist created an image of the suspect. You can watch our report following the release of this information in the video with this story.
