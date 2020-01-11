Police investigating fatal crash that claimed the life of 85-year-old man in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Saturday morning and killed an 85-year-old man.
According to police, around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1200 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton.
Police say the investigation showed Jesus Morrell of Palmetto stepped into the roadway in front of a vehicle and was struck.
Morrell was transported to Blake Trauma Center where police say he passed away from his injuries.
Police say that at this time the investigation in ongoing, but it is unlikely that any criminal charges will be filed.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.