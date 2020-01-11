Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial

Laura Albinson of Pasadena, Md., displays a message for members of the House as they leave the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will take steps next week to sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump's Senate trial. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
January 11, 2020 at 1:25 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 1:25 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The standoff over when to move the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate appears to be wrapping up.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will take steps next week to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump.

The move ends a three-week standoff but confronts the Senate with only the third trial in U.S. history to remove a chief executive.

The Senate trial could start as next week.

House Democrats impeached Trump three weeks ago on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.

