Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat. Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points and Taurean Prince added 17 for Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the Heat.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, including late back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ricky Rubio came up with a steal and a free throw late to help the Phoenix Suns rally past the Orlando Magic 98-94. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points and Rubio added 11 points, 10 assists and three steals. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points, 16 in the second half. Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 off the bench.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins newcomer Jonathan Villar reached an agreement Friday on an $8.2 million, one-year contract. Right-hander Jose Ureña agreed to $3.75 million and left-hander Adam Conley to $1,525,000. First baseman Jesús Aguilar swapped proposed salaries with the Marlins. He asked for a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 and was offered $2,325,000. The Marlins acquired Villar from the Baltimore Orioles last month for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas. Villar batted .274 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 73 RBIs in 162 games for Baltimore in 2019. Ureña was a 14-game winner in 2017 but endured an injury-plagued 2019 season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, avoiding arbitration. Fellow right-hander Oliver Drake struck a $1,025,000 deal, outfielder Hunter Renfroe will earn $3.3 million, and infielder Daniel Robertson will make $1,025,000. Glasnow went 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts last season. Renfroe hit 33 homers for the San Diego Padres in 2019. The Rays acquired 27-year-old outfielder in a trade last month.
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis. The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection. Warren grabbed Butler by the left arm and spun him around as Butler went for a potential layup with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. They chest-bumped and were separated by referees. Both players received technical fouls. Seven seconds later, Butler was called for an offensive foul for putting his shoulder into Warren's chest. It was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review. Warren was ejected after getting his second technical foul for taunting after applauding the call.
SEATTLE (AP) — New Washington coach Jimmy Lake has made his first major coaching hire. The school says John Donovan will be the Huskies' new offensive coordinator. It's not as splashy a hire as some Washington fans were hoping for after Bush Hamdan was fired. Donovan has spent five years as a college offensive coordinator. He was at Vanderbilt for three years and spent two years at Penn State. Donovan was fired at Penn State after the 2015 season. He spent the past four seasons working on the offensive staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Donovan will also be Washington's quarterbacks coach.
UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft will present the first “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award at the upcoming NFL Honors awards show. The award will be voted on by fans through Jan. 20. The award will honor a player’s accomplishments on and off the field. The NFL Honors will be held in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl. The show also names the league’s Most Valuable Player, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and introduces the upcoming class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It also highlights the top plays and moments from the season.