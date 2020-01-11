Deputies: Victim kills intruder during home invasion in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say at a Bradenton home on Friday, a man woke up to find an intruder holding a pistol against his head.
It happened around 11am on the 4500 block of 27th Street West. The victim told deputies he woke up with a gun against his head. The intruder pulled the trigger but missed and began pistol whipping him.
The victim says he fought back and the intruder dropped the gun. The victim picked it up, fired once, and the intruder fell to the ground.
The victim says he fled the house and ran to a neighbor’s home, where they called for help.
Deputies say when they arrived in the house, they found a pistol on the floor and the back door open.
A K9 officer was brought in and a drone was flown overhead. The drone spotted a man on the ground against a condo building, east of the victim’s home.
That man was identified as 26-year-old Demetrius Antonio Downer. He died of a gunshot wound.
Deputies say they are still investigating and have no further details to release at this time.
