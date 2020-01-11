Anna Maria Island Pier undergoing renovations that should be completed in the Spring

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, Anna Maria Island Mayor, Dan Murphy, gave us an exclusive tour of the Anna Maria City Pier and the renovations for the beach front restaurant.
Jagged wood now covers the pier. It’s been a two year stop and go process to get the Anna Maria City Pier back to the way it was.
During Friday’s city commission meeting, city officials rejected the leasing offer from the previous restaurant owner.
The restaurant and pier was permanently closed after Hurricane Irma grazed by back in 2017.
The process to get this historic landmark had a few bumps. Now, Mayor Murphy is looking to get it opened back up.
“We will have this Pier open ready for sightseers for fishermen etc,” Murphy said. “We should have everything that’s required out here on the pier for them to be comfortable. The restaurant and Bait shop we will have to review RFPs as we receive them. We anticipate that process being completed between Feb., March or April time frame where we’ll actually select a tenant.”
Mayor Murphy says the pier will be opened to the public hopefully by the end of the month.
