19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Bee Ridge in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charges are under investigation in a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Sarasota on Thursday.
Troopers say around 8:15pm, Jett Wong was riding a 2015 Yamaha eastbound on Bee Ridge at a high rate of speed, approaching Worcester Road, when a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Sarasota man attempted to turn onto Worcester. The Yamaha collided with the vehicle on its right rear side.
Wong was killed. The other driver was uninjured.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.