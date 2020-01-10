US border arrests drop as focus turns to Mexicans

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, photo people seeking asylum in the United States wait at the border crossing bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, just across the border from San Diego. The number of people arrested or stopped entering the U.S. along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December, with Mexicans making up a larger than usual part of the mix, authorities said Thursday. (Source: AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)