Suspicious death now a homicide; Sarasota Police seek suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious death last month has officially been classified as a homicide investigation and now Sarasota Police are asking the community for help finding a suspect.
James “Jimmy” Rivers, 48, of Sarasota was found with life threatening injuries on the 1900 block of 22nd Street around 9pm on December 28, 2019 following a 911 call. First responders rushed Rivers to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound but he succumbed to his injuries.
Initially, police classified the incident as a suspicious death, but say detectives have learned additional information that it was, in fact, a homicide.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
