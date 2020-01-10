Strong storm system to bring severe weather to deep South

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms and possible tornadoes will move through E. TX and NW LA late Friday. This threat is high for some big time damage across the South.
Normally during this time of year a system developing this far south would sweep a cold front our way but with a strong high pressure over the SW Atlantic that is not going to happen.
This high pressure is so strong that it will force this storm to the NE and keep the impacts away from the Suncoast.
We will still see breezy conditions here as we will be stuck between the two strong pressure systems. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s and no threat of rain. Saturday we start off warm with lows in the mid to upper 60′s. It will be a breezy day with partly cloudy skies and winds strong out of the SE.
Sunday expect more of the same with maybe a bit more cloudiness as the cold front weakens and gets closer to the Suncoast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s.
Long range models continue to suggest temperatures to remain above average through the rest of the work week next week.
