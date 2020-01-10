Sarasota County School Board focused on tackling and resolving many issues in 2020

The talk for a new superintendent did not come up tonight. Interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran is currently overseeing the school district. One hot issue that was addressed this evening was a proposed policy that would allow only parents or licensed caregivers to have access to a qualifying student to administer medicinal marijuana under strict guidelines on school property. School nurses or other staff would not be responsible for giving or storing medical marijuana. That was unanimously approved this evening. School board member Eric Robinson says he’s looking forward to resolving the many different issues facing the board this year.