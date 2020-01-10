Sarasota County School Board approves policy to allow students to be treated with medical marijuana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of optimism marked Thursday night’s first Sarasota County School Board meeting of the year, following a year with some changes and challenges.
“We came out of last year on a positive note, what I would like to see happen is that this coming year that we’re able to stay on focus and keep everyone on focus and also hire a new superintendent who will fit our district and our district needs,” said Caroline Zucker, Chair of the Sarasota County School Board.
The talk for a new superintendent did not come up Thursday night. Interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran is currently overseeing the school district.
One hot issue that was addressed was a proposed policy that would allow only parents or licensed caregivers to have access to a qualifying student to administer medicinal marijuana under strict guidelines on school property. School nurses or other staff would not be responsible for giving or storing medical marijuana. That was unanimously approved.
School board member Eric Robinson says he’s looking forward to resolving the many different issues facing the board this year.
“I think we have some roadblocks and some things to overcome," said Robinson. "I wouldn’t say we have good momentum right now as far as those things, as long as we stay focused on what counts and what’s important I think we can get there.”
School board members say security continues to be a big issue, as well as getting along with the teacher’s union and rebuilding trust with members of the community.
The Sarasota County School Board will have a workshop on January 21st. That’s when they will be talking all about the next steps in finding a new superintendent.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.