Prosecutors say man tried to blame his 80-year-old father for child porn downloads

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man was convicted Friday of 79 counts of possession of child pornography.
William Brian Slider, 57, was arrested in June 2019, after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found an IP address connected to Slider’s home had downloaded 79 videos. The videos were found on a laptop in Slider’s living room and many depicted sexual battery on young children.
During the trial, Slider testified that his 80-year-old father must have downloaded the child porn when he was visiting from Pennsylvania. However, prosecutors provided evidence from a digital forensic evidence that the files were viewed after Slider set a personal medical appointment and logged into his bank account. Plus phone records proved his father was at home in Pennsylvania when the files were downloaded.
Slider will be sentenced in February.
