One of 23 men arrested during sting targeting online predators, human trafficking in Sarasota County convicted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the 23 men arrested in Sarasota County last September during an operation targeting online predators and human trafficking has been convicted.
Wednesday, following a three-day trial, a jury found Jakari King guilty of traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act, using a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.
King was one of 23 men arrested during Operation Intercept VII, a four-day operation where the sheriff’s office says they had men ranging in ages from 21 to 77 allegedly responding to internet ads, apps and social media sites. The suspects believed they were speaking to minors, according to the sheriff’s office.
Prosecutors say King, who was 29-years-old at the time, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl named “Kaley” on a social media app. Despite “Kaley” telling King she was 14, in 9th grade and working on algebra homework, prosecutors say he made several sexually explicit comments to her and within 12 hours was driving from Bradenton to Sarasota to meet her, buying condoms on the way there.
King will be sentenced in February and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. As part of his conviction, King will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Of the 22 other men arrested, deputies say one of the suspects, 28-year-old John Inga, was visiting Florida from Oklahoma and drove from Lakeland to Sarasota to meet a 14-year-old child.
Another, 45-year-old William Heagney from Crystal River, allegedly drove two hours south on a suspended license. At the time of his arrest, Heagney was riding a bicycle and deputies say he was in possession of child pornography on his phone. Over the course of 10 days, Heagney is accused of sending more than 90 explicit photos of himself to who he believed was a 14-year-old child.
Several men brought condoms; one brought candy and another brought a sex toy.
The sheriff’s says all 23 arrested traveled to Sarasota County believing they would have sex with a male or female child.
“I wish I could say these operations were no longer needed but time and time again, even after we make dozens of arrests, these men keep coming back for more,” commented Sheriff Knight. "In this digital world we live in, innocent children are far too accessible to predators. That is why, as parents, we have to get serious about prevention. Parents are the first line of defense and we will never stop reminding our community of that.”
Here is the full list of those arrested:
- Angel Alcala-Yanez, DOB 06/25/91, of Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Soliciting Prostitution. He reports he is employed as a roofer.
- Yunier Alfonso, DOB 02/18/87, of Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts.
- Terrance Barnes, DOB 12/29/92, of Riverview, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.
- Daniel Gilliland, DOB 08/03/90, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he is employed as a landscaper.
- Hamza Hafeez, DOB 07/09/98, of Fort Myers, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. Hafeez is a college student.
- Dwight Harris, DOB 10/05/89, of Port Charlotte, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Transmission of Harmful Material.
- William Heagney, DOB 08/08/74, of Crystal River, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Possession of Child Pornography and 91 counts of Transmission of Harmful Material. He reports he is self-employed as a handyman.
- John Inga, DOB 11/14/90, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he works in construction and is foreign-born.
- Hamid Keshmirian, DOB 09/19/57, of Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he is the owner of a dry-cleaning business.
- Jakari King, DOB 01/25/90, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Act, and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he works as a chef.
- Cody Mathis, DOB 02/12/85, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports that he works as a contractor.
- Ernest Panebianco, DOB 08/06/54, of Osprey, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he is employed as a gas station clerk.
- David Perez-Mendez, DOB 12/06/93, of Tampa, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. Perez-Mendez is foreign-born and works in construction.
- Judson Perkins, DOB 02/15/87, of Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery and two counts of Transmission of Harmful Material.
- James Persons, DOB 04/21/42, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery.
- Elias Pineda-Gamez, DOB 10/30/89, of Bradenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he works as a tile installer.
- Demetris Roberts, DOB 02/02/89, of Palmetto, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Violation of Probation. He reports he works in construction.
- Randy Royce, DOB 12/01/70, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery. He reports that he works as a real estate agent.
- Kristopher Ryan, DOB 01/05/82, of Ellenton, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports that he works as an electrician.
- Manikanta Sunkara, DOB 12/23/92, of Tampa, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. Sunkara is foreign-born and unemployed.
- Kenneth Thompson, DOB 02/17/96, of Sarasota, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act and Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts. He reports he works as a postal carrier.
- William Zimmerman, DOB 02/18/96, of North Port, is charged with Use of a Computer to Solicit a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Travelling to Solicit a Child to Commit Sex Acts and Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He reports he is self-employed as a tiler.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.