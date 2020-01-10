ODD: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants to know: Whose wise man is this?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s way past Christmas, so it’s a little odd that one of the three wise men from a nativity scene would be found along Crest Drive in Englewood.
But somehow the statue got there (maybe it followed a star?) and deputies are looking for the owner. It was left there late Monday night or early Tuesday morning and brought to the sheriff’s office for safekeeping.
If it’s yours, be prepared to prove it by showing his two friends!
You can reach the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4170.
