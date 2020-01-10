North Port Police looking for witnesses in NYE crash involving Uber vehicle that killed passenger

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port were back on the scene of a fatal New Year’s Eve crash on Friday as they continue their investigation. Now, detectives are asking witnesses to come forward.
The accident happened shortly after 6pm on Dec. 31, 2019 at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive. Police say a 2018 Toyota Camry was operating as an Uber and driving two passengers when it was struck by a 2008 Ford F-250.
One of the Camry’s passengers was killed while the driver and second backseat passenger were taken under a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Police say both are expected to recover. The names of the victims have not been released.
Police say the driver of the F-250, 41-year-old Mark Barcia of North Port, was suspected of driving under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with personal injury and DUI with property damage.
The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact police here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.