Make less than $66K a year? Here’s how to get your taxes filed for free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just a few weeks away from the start of tax season.
You can file beginning January 27 and if you made $66,000 or less last year, the North Port Family Service Center if offering free tax return preparation.
Brittany Rainey of North Port Social Services said, "With the large population that we have in North Port that have low incomes, filing taxes can be a burden sometimes. With this service, this helps them file without any fees or anything extra attached to their tax returns."
North Port Social Services has partnered with United Way Suncoast to offer free tax return preparations starting January 30th until April 9th. You'll be able to have your federal tax return e-filed and direct deposited without having to pay the usual $200 fee.
"Thursdays from 4pm-8pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12pm, and they'll be able to sit down with a IRS-certified volunteer that will help them file all of their taxes," Rainey said.
There are some things you will need to take with you. A photo ID, your social security card, your current year's tax package including W-2s or 1099s, a 1095 if you have credit from healthcare.gov, and any write offs you might have.
