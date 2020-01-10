How to keep up with new health goals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -According to U.S. News about 80% of Americans will give up on their New Year's resolutions by the second week of February.
So how can you keep up with new health goals?
HealthFit Fitness Supervisor, Sarah Zalud, said when people focus on the process instead of the end goal, that goal is easier to achieve.
When it comes to fitness resolutions, Zalud said to write everything you want to achieve down on paper, and make sure not to limit yourself. Then think about why you want to achieve that goal. Then, think about small daily habits to adopt to get you there.
She said starting off small is key.
"I think one mistake most people make is that they choose something that's, They're not working out and I want to work out seven days a week.I'm going to do it every morning. And that's so different from their normal schedule that is really hard to attain. So I would say starting off small and then building the momentum. And we say you always want to start with success. If it's I can choose one day a week that I'm going to go to the gym. One day a week for so many weeks. Once you got that down, then add another day," said Zalud.
If eating healthier is part of your New Year's resolution, HealthFit Registered Dietitian, Ariel Faulkner, said her biggest tip is to focus on small daily wins instead of just the long term goal.
She recommends people envision who they want to be and then figure what daily habits they need to develop in order to transform into that person. Eventually, the little things will add up.
Faulkner doesn't recommend fad diets, instead she said people should choose a way of eating that they can see themselves doing for years to come. It's about the lifestyle change rather than a quick result.
"It's really understanding that you're not going to be perfect and that you're going to slip up. And the most important thing and the most successful people don't give up then. They just look at, okay what caused me to get off track, what derailed me, and creating a strategy to get back on track immediately," Faulkner said.
When it comes to creating habits, many people think it will only take 21 days to develop. But, Faulkner said new studies show that it could take anywhere from 66 to 250 days to create a habit, depending on the person. So try to stick with it!
