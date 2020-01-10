How to keep up with new health goals

"I think one mistake most people make is that they choose something that's, They're not working out and I want to work out seven days a week.I'm going to do it every morning. And that's so different from their normal schedule that is really hard to attain. So I would say starting off small and then building the momentum. And we say you always want to start with success. If it's I can choose one day a week that I'm going to go to the gym. One day a week for so many weeks. Once you got that down, then add another day," said Zalud.