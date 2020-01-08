First Alert Weather: Florida warm weather records will be broken

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A warming wind, sunshine, and higher humidity will combine to bump temperatures into the mid 80′s this weekend and keep the overnights warm. High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the weekend and work week beyond. Records in central Florida will be in jeopardy of being broken for warm low temperatures and, to a lesser degree, daytime highs. The chance for rain will be at a minimum, however, both this weekend and next work week. The two days where an inland shower might be possible will be Sunday and next Thursday but the chance is below 20% and the total rainfall would be scant.