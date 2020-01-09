Sheriff’s helicopter helps rescue cyclist lost in North Port park

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s helicopter took to the air last week when a cyclist got lost in a North Port park.
The cyclist called North Port Police when he got lost in a wooded area near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. It was already dark out, but using equipment on the helicopter, pilots were able to spot him around three miles north of the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Park.
Pilots were able to direct North Port Police officers on ATVs to go into the wooded area and find the cyclist.
The sheriff’s office says they’re happy it all worked out, but want to remind residents and visitors to have a safety plan in place when venturing out and enjoying Florida’s parks.
