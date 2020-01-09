Police: Drivers block Florida man who hit school crossing guard

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say motorists used their cars to help block a man who fled after his vehicle hit a crossing guard near a Florida middle school.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon as students at Oak Grove Middle School were heading home. No students were injured, but Clearwater police say 78-year-old Ernest Comeau suffered injuries not considered life threatening. He was taken to a hospital.
Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory Olson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control device.
He remained in jail on Thursday. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.