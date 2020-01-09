Police: Drivers block Florida man who hit school crossing guard

Police: Drivers block Florida man who hit school crossing guard
Gregory Olson is accused of hitting a school crossing guard then leaving the scene (Source: Clearwater Police)
By Associated Press | January 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 1:23 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say motorists used their cars to help block a man who fled after his vehicle hit a crossing guard near a Florida middle school.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon as students at Oak Grove Middle School were heading home. No students were injured, but Clearwater police say 78-year-old Ernest Comeau suffered injuries not considered life threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory Olson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

He remained in jail on Thursday. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.