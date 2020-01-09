Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died after being hit by a car on North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota Wednesday night.
Police say around 8:45pm, the man was crossing U.S. 301 near 18th Street when he was struck by a car. Police say he was not in a crosswalk at the time and the driver stopped, remaining on scene and cooperating with officers as they investigated. The northbound lanes were closed until 12:30am.
The victim’s name has not been released as police work to notify his family.
At this time, no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.
