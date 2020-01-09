Manatee County Judicial Center, Historic Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are currently investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the Manatee County Judicial Center and Historic Courthouse in downtown Bradenton.
At this point, traffic has not been stopped and streets remain open as the sheriff’s office checks the buildings.
The last bomb threat of these buildings came in October 2019. In that threat, nothing suspicious was found and no arrests have been made.
In December 2019, the Sarasota County Courthouse also had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat. There were also no arrests in that case.
