Huge crowd comes out to the No Hate No Fear solidarity rally in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many faiths coming together this afternoon for the No Hate No Fear solidarity rally at J.D. Hamel Park in downtown Sarasota. This rally against hate in response to recent anti-Semitic shooting and stabbing attacks in the New York area.
“It started in Pittsburgh and to be honest that was our 9/11, the 9/11 continued and this has been a wake up call especially since December,” said Howard Tevlowitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.
Many of the protestors holding signs against hate. June Rosner is visiting Sarasota from Chicago. She tells us she felt a need to be here at this rally.
“It’s very important because you can’t hide under a rock, people have to know that the Jewish people are not going to sit silently,” said Rosner.
This rally organized by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and the American Jewish Committee featured speakers from all different faiths.
“Our message today is very simple, don’t be afraid come out and speak out, there is enough of isms in this country that people can or should stop.” said Tevlowitz.
For more information on some of the organizations responsible for this rally, you can log onto https://www.jfedsrq.org/ or https://www.ajc.org/westcoastflorida.
