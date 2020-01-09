Hope you enjoyed Winter as temperatures soar back to the 80’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was nice while it lasted! I’m talking about the recent cold snap here along the Suncoast. Having lived through 34 summers here it is always nice to experience a little chill once in a while during the Florida winter.
These past few days temperatures were cold enough to break out the jackets and even use the car heater. That is all over after Thursday morning for the next 6 days at least.
High pressure center will hold firm over the W. Atlantic just NE of Florida and that means we warm up. With winds rotating around the high in a clock wise fashion in the N. hemisphere we will see winds out of the ESE over the upcoming days and that means temperatures will warm with lows in the mid 60′s and highs in the low 80′s.
So to start Thursday look for lows in the low to mid 50′s in most areas with some upper 40′s well inland. There will be plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy with winds out of the ENE at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times.
Thursday night and Friday morning we look for mostly fair skies and lows much warmer in the mid 60′s for most areas.
Friday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80′s and upper 70′s on the beaches.
This high pressure will hold firm over the weekend as a cold front tries to move in but can’t break through as the SE winds will keep it well to our NW. We will see some increase in cloudiness on Sunday mainly as some of the debris clouds from this front move in.
Temperatures to remain warm through the work week next week as well.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.