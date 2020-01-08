15-year-old girl sexually battered while jogging near her home in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are looking for the man who sexually battered a 15-year-old girl who was jogging near her home.
It happened around 4:45pm Monday in the area of Landover Terrace.
Police say the teen was sexually battered by a man described as white, between 36- and 38-years-old, 5'8" tall and an average to muscular build. The man had dark blonde hair, styled in a buzz cut, a goatee and greenish-blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans with a black T-shirt with a red and orange design on the front and was driving an older black four-door car, possibly a Ford.
Based on the information the teen provided, police say they believe she was targeted and that this was not a random act. A digital sketch artist created an image of the suspect.
Though detectives canvassed the area, including checking local business and home security cameras, police say they have been unable to find a suspect or vehicle matching the description.
Detectives continue to follow up on all leads and ask anyone who may have a recording device that could assist the investigation to call 941-429-7355.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.