Sheriff’s office reminds drivers to move over after deputy’s patrol car struck

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A deputy is lucky to be okay after a vehicle smashed into his patrol car in Manatee County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 41. The sheriff's office says the deputy had stopped to help the driver of a disabled vehicle when his patrol car was hit from behind.
Thankfully, neither the deputy, the driver of the disabled vehicle or the driver who hit the deputy's vehicle were injured.
The sheriff's office says this serves as an important reminder to move over when you see first responders, sanitation, utility service vehicles, and tow trucks.
That’s actually a law in Florida - that you move over to another lane when able to do so safely or slow down to 20mph below the posted speed limit.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.