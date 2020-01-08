Motorcyclist critically injured in Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old Bradenton man suffered critical injuries after a vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, causing an accident, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 6:30am Tuesday, Robert Stanfield was riding his motorcycle east on 63rd Avenue East, approaching Parkland Drive, when the 18-year-old driver of a 2012 Ford Focus turned left in front of him.
The Ford Focus struck the motorcycle, which went into a slide. Stanfield was thrown and ended up coming to a rest underneath a county bus that was stopped at the bus stop east of Parkland Drive.
Stanfield was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.
