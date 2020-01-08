A group of archaeologists are digging up a piece of Bradenton’s past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The group Reflections of Manatee was given approval by the city back in November to move forward with an archaeological dig.
Just behind the construction for Bradenton Riverwalk, a group of archaeologists is now digging up a piece of the city’s past. Before there was the Manatee Mineral Springs Park, houses or stores, there were Native Americans and the Angolans who were African slaves looking for freedom.
The archaeologists are digging and sifting through dirt, looking for what was left behind. They lived in this park back in the 1700s. Archaeologist Dr Uzi Baram explains what happens when they find a piece of history
“Bring up all the findings to New Public Arts Archaeology Lab and then we have months and months of work. Washing the artifacts, identifying them, analyzing and interpreting them. That’s where we’re going to recover the ways of life of these people of those decades," says Dr Baram.
If you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be an archaeologist, now you can. On January 20th, the excavation site will be open to the public.
