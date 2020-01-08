First Alert Weather: Dry seasonable air for one day more before the pattern changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front moves south today and winds have shifted to the north. The north to northeast wind will keep the clouds at bay and provide us with mostly sunny skies. The only clouds will be higher level fair-weather clouds. Our highs today will be similar to yesterday and top out in the low 70′s. You will notice a drop in humidity today as the major feature of the cold front is the dry air it will bring in.
Tomorrow the pattern changes as high-pressure shifts to the east. This will twist the winds to the east and southeast and rapidly return moisture and warmer temperatures. This pattern will be persistent and keep us in temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal for the next seven to ten days.
