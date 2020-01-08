Cold front to keep things chilly Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I asked on my facebook page recently “Do you like the the warm or cold during this time of year?” and got mixed responses. About half said they want the warm back while the other suggested they were enjoying the cold. I’m with the latter half on this one.
We will see one more day of the cooler weather for all the people who prefer a bit of a chill in the air. A cold front will push through overnight and reinforce our cool weather on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40′s over much of the area.
The high on Wednesday will be near 70 with generally mostly sunny skies. The winds will be brisk out of the NE at 10-20 mph which will make it feel a bit cooler.
Wednesday night mostly fair and a low in the low 50′s to start Thursday off. The winds will begin to shift to the east to southeast as high pressure sets up east of Florida. In this position temperatures tend to trend warm and that will be the case right through next week.
Friday the temperature warms into the low 80′s under partly cloudy skies.
Another cold front will try and sneak in over the weekend but this ridge of high pressure will hold it off as the high stays strong over the western Atlantic.
This front will fade as it pulls up stationary over N. Florida. That means we stay warm with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s across the area. So if you like the warm weather you will love the weather through weekend and early next week.
However we will see an increase in cloudiness over the weekend as the front falls apart. So look for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a passing shower over the weekend.
Long term trends over the next week is showing temperatures to stay above average and below average rainfall.
So all you warm weather lovers rejoice it’s a forecast you can be happy about.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.