Animal Services frees opossum with its head stuck in hole in dumpster

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal Services says this opossum may not be the “cutest” of the marsupials, but that didn’t stop officers from giving it a little love and helping it out of an embarrassing situation.
Officers say they found the opossum with its head stuck in a hole in a dumpster without access to food or water. To get it out, they used a little soap and water.
The opossum was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Venice for a little R&R.
Animal Services says, “We’re wishing him the very best for a future with far fewer dumpster dilemmas.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.