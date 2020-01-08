Animal Services frees opossum with its head stuck in hole in dumpster

Animal Services frees opossum with its head stuck in hole in dumpster
A photo of an opossum rescued by Animal Services after it got its head stuck in a hole in a dumpster. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | January 8, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 12:54 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal Services says this opossum may not be the “cutest” of the marsupials, but that didn’t stop officers from giving it a little love and helping it out of an embarrassing situation.

Officers say they found the opossum with its head stuck in a hole in a dumpster without access to food or water. To get it out, they used a little soap and water.

The opossum was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Venice for a little R&R.

Animal Services says, “We’re wishing him the very best for a future with far fewer dumpster dilemmas.”

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.