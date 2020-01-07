Veteran receives car after local veteran group team up to help her

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota veteran received a belated holiday gift from a fellow veteran who heard she needed a helping hand.
Kristen Clark, is a U.S. Army veteran who served back in 1996. She was in a bad car accident and totaled her car a couple of weeks ago.
A member, Time White, from a local veteran group called “SRQ Vets” heard about what happened to Clark and wanted to help a fellow veteran.
White says she was emotional when he told her the good news. “I was shocked, you really don’t expect anything like that to happen that, I feel pretty darn blessed," Clark said. "It’s just a reminder that I need to go out and volunteer myself.”
Clark says that she is so thankful for the community of veterans. Her first in her new car is the DMV.
