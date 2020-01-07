UCF looks to end streak vs SMU

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Knights points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 32 over the last five games. He's also converted 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.