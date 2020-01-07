Sarasota Orchestra expands search for new home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a new Sarasota Orchestra location has expanded outside of city limits.
Most recently, staff had their sights set on Payne Park, but the Sarasota City Commission voted 4-1 to remove this location from consideration after many in the community showed up in numbers to stop them.
Monday night, City Commissioners passed a resolution to reiterate their support and desire to keep the Orchestra in Sarasota.
Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna said they’re still open and looking for a place within city limits that will fit their criteria, however, they’ve now expanded their search to include Sarasota County.
So far, McKenna said their extensive research only indicates that there are no available and appropriate sites in Sarasota that can meet their critical success factors.
McKenna said the space needs to be available in a timely manner, be around seven acres for the facility alone and have adequate parking.
“This is really a positive story and it’s an opportunity,” McKenna explained. “We have a very successful organization that’s looking to further develop itself and most importantly serve an increasingly growing and broadening community.”
Staff said they are hoping to have additional, more specific details by the end of April.
