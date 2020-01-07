Police looking for woman they say got $2K in spa treatments, skipped out on bill

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of “dine and dash,” but what about “spa and dash”?
Police in North Port say the woman seen here went to a local medical spa, received nearly $2,000 in treatments, and then told staff she forgot her wallet. When she went to get it, police say she never came back.
Police say she used a fake name and address, which means when they find her, she will be facing felony charges.
If you can help identify her, call detectives at 941-429-7353.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.