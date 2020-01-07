Panther spotted on trail camera in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time in almost two years, there’s been a confirmed female panther sighting above the Caloosahatchee River.
The panther was spotted on a trail camera in December in Charlotte County. It's the first time there's been a confirmed female panther sighting since May 2018.
Biologists with FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are monitoring Florida panthers to assess their health, status and range.
If you have a trail camera, you can help by sharing images of panther sightings with FWC.
