Multiple locations in Sarasota County accepting old recycling bins
By ABC7 Staff | January 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 8:10 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents who want to dispose of their red and blue recycling bins will have opportunities 11 locations this month.

Those locations are as following:

  • Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota.
  • Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.
  • Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota.
  • Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard, Sarasota.
  • Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood.
  • Longwood Run Park, 6050 Longwood Run Boulevard, Sarasota.
  • Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. (During operational hours.)
  • Citizens’ Convenience Center, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. (During operational hours.)
  • Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

Bins will be accepted January 6th until January 31st.

