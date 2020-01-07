Multiple locations in Sarasota County accepting old recycling bins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents who want to dispose of their red and blue recycling bins will have opportunities 11 locations this month.
Those locations are as following:
- Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota.
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.
- Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota.
- Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Boulevard, Sarasota.
- Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood.
- Longwood Run Park, 6050 Longwood Run Boulevard, Sarasota.
- Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. (During operational hours.)
- Citizens’ Convenience Center, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. (During operational hours.)
- Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
Bins will be accepted January 6th until January 31st.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.