Man wanted following operation targeting drug, weapon sales taken into custody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man wanted following an operation in Sarasota County focused on drug and firearm sales has been taken into custody.
The sheriff's office announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Natron Sellers was taken into custody on six outstanding warrants all related to the sale of cocaine and violation of probation.
Sellers, who has several prior arrests for violent crimes, including Battery, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, was recently connected to Operation SURGE.
That operation involved several law enforcement agencies between January and September 2019 and led to 95 arrests. Sellers was one of 11 people still being sought.
