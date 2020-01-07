Historic barn torn down in Sarasota County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The land that held the tin landmark of Englewood for close to 100 years is now empty.
The well-known barn across from the Old Englewood Road-Artist Avenue intersection has officially been torn down after Sarasota County deemed it a “dilapidated structure.”
Many of its wooden beams were rotted and broken. But for the Galvin family who has owned it for a lifetime it was not an eyesore, instead a piece of history.
The Galvins say they now hope to give the land to the local Catholic church.
