Florida woman accused of throwing human feces at landlord

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord after the landlord entered her trailer to look at some broken items.
An arrest report shows Volusia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 59-year-old Joanne Mercader on Saturday.
Mercader told them she meant to throw water on the landlord but got confused and tossed excrement at her.
She's charged with battery on a person over age 65.
Jail records do not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
