Florida woman accused of throwing human feces at landlord
Joanne Mercader is charged with battery on a person over age 65. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | January 7, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 4:26 PM

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord after the landlord entered her trailer to look at some broken items.

An arrest report shows Volusia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 59-year-old Joanne Mercader on Saturday.

Mercader told them she meant to throw water on the landlord but got confused and tossed excrement at her.

She's charged with battery on a person over age 65.

Jail records do not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

