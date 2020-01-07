Florida deputies rescue baby trapped under water when canoe flips

Florida deputies rescue baby trapped under water when canoe flips
By ABC7 Staff | January 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 4:48 PM

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida sheriff’s deputies were in the right place at the right time when a canoe flipped on the Weeki Wachee River, trapping an infant underwater.

The Hernando County marine patrol deputies had stopped Friday along the river for a late lunch. That’s when they saw a canoe flip in rough current and heard a woman screaming for help.

They righted the canoe and found the baby strapped in a car seat. The child didn’t appear to be breathing but opened her eyes and cried once first aid was started.

The father was cited for not having a life jacket on the baby.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.