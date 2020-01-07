First Alert Weather: Another cold front moves past tonight before the warm up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After another chilly start to the morning our sunny skies and shifting winds will warm us to a temperature which will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. This warm-up will be short-lived as another cold front sinks south tonight. The combination of cooler and drier air moving in and an increase in cloud cover tomorrow will keep us near 70 on Wednesday. The real warm-up will start Thursday as temperatures warm to near 80.