Driver accused of fleeing scene after hitting 80-year-old woman on golf cart in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is accused of hitting a golf cart with his car, seriously injuring an 80-year-old woman, then fleeing the scene.
The accident happened on 8th Street East near 49th D Avenue. Troopers say Gloria Slowiak of Bradenton had stopped her golf cart to collect mail from a mailbox when her golf cart was hit by a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 32-year-old Daniel Paul Kersey II.
FHP says Kersey hit the cart on the right side and his car then hit a palm tree. Troopers say Kersey fled on foot and Slowiak was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.
After investigating, troopers charged Kersey on Tuesday with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and for driving while license suspended.
Kersey was already in jail. Three days after he was allegedly involved in this hit-and-run, deputies say they found Kersey inside Trinity Baptist Church on 26th Street West causing damage to the exterior and interior.
Inside the church, deputies say an industrial sink had been ripped off the wall in the kitchen. A door leading into the church had a 5′ by 4′ section of tile destroyed. An outlet had its face plate ripped off and another was ripped out of the ground, leaving wires exposed. A set of French-style doors had been pried open and the locks were damaged.
Deputies say they obtained surveillance video from inside the church, which showed Kersey causing damage. He’s been charged with burglary and damaging a church in that case.
